Kansas Senators request meeting with President to discuss biofuels in climate agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ two senators have requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss biofuels in his energy and climate agenda.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) led several colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden to request a meeting with him and representatives of his cabinet to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard and promote biofuels as a key solution to the nation’s energy and climate agenda. He said the Biden administration’s energy and climate agenda lacks meaningful consideration of biofuels, which make significant contributions to emissions reductions and energy security, as well as serves as an important market driver for farmers.

“We seek an audience to discuss the tremendous opportunity that biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel present to bolster affordable American energy, underpin a strong agricultural economy, and immediately lower transportation emissions using the existing consumer vehicle fleet and fueling infrastructure,” wrote the senators. “Unfortunately, the promise of homegrown biofuels and our agriculture sector appear to be woefully underrepresented in your administration’s energy, environmental, and transportation agenda.”

According to Sen. Moran, Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) also signed the letter.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.