Advertisement

Kansas Senators request meeting with President to discuss biofuels in climate agenda

FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. The president and auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren't buying it. They argue that now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ two senators have requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss biofuels in his energy and climate agenda.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) led several colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden to request a meeting with him and representatives of his cabinet to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard and promote biofuels as a key solution to the nation’s energy and climate agenda. He said the Biden administration’s energy and climate agenda lacks meaningful consideration of biofuels, which make significant contributions to emissions reductions and energy security, as well as serves as an important market driver for farmers.

“We seek an audience to discuss the tremendous opportunity that biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel present to bolster affordable American energy, underpin a strong agricultural economy, and immediately lower transportation emissions using the existing consumer vehicle fleet and fueling infrastructure,” wrote the senators. “Unfortunately, the promise of homegrown biofuels and our agriculture sector appear to be woefully underrepresented in your administration’s energy, environmental, and transportation agenda.”

According to Sen. Moran, Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) also signed the letter.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend

Latest News

Tony Mattivi announces his bid for Kansas Attorney General during an event in Wichita July 28,...
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney launches bid for KS Attorney General
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
File image
Sen. Marshall leads bipartisan effort to end cyclical violence, protect victims of violent crime
Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says Pompeo will be strong on national security as head of the...
Sen. Marshall calls for details of infrastructure bill before final vote