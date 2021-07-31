Advertisement

Kansas school systems rank better than Missouri, Oklahoma

FILE - A student walks between classes at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
FILE - A student walks between classes at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning Wednesday, March 30, 2021. The school, like other schools nationwide, has made extra efforts to keep kids at risk of dropping out engaged as classes went virtual due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas schools rank in the bottom half of the best school systems in the nation, it has ranked higher than neighboring states Missouri and Oklahoma.

As schools head back into the school year after many were forced to learn virtually for much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub.com said it released its report on 2021′s States with the Best and Worst School Systems. It said to find which school systems are the best, it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia and their schools’ safety, student-teacher ratio, dropout rate and median standardized test scores.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked 29th in the nation. It said Kansas schools ranked 28th for quality and 41st for safety, accounting for an overall score of 47.47. It said Missouri ranked 35th in the nation with a quality rank of 29, a safety rank of 50 and an overall score of 45.88. It said Oklahoma ranked 46th in the nation with a quality rank of 46, a safety rank of 25 and an overall score of 37.15.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas’ other neighboring states seem to have more quality school systems. Wallethub said Nebraska ranked 8th in the nation with a quality rank of 12, a safety rank of 8 and an overall score of 57.81. It said Colorado ranked 21st in the nation with a quality rank of 20, a safety rank of 23 and an overall score of 53.70.

When looking at the highest median SAT scores, WalletHub said Kansas tied for third-best scores with Nebraska. It also said Kansas’ spending ranking was 29. It said Kansas does not spend much on schools and also has a weak school system.

For more information or to see where other state’s school systems fall, click HERE.

