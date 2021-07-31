Free school supplies and vaccinations were handed out at Highland High School Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ten local churches and other organizations teamed up to provide Topeka Public School students with supplies for the upcoming school year.

Craig Marriott says he is so grateful that the community cares enough about the kids to have events like this.

“A lot of us struggled through the pandemic and so being able to come here and get the resources for our kids especially with money being so tight for a lot of families is extremely helpful and all of these organizations and churches pulling together is just really awesome,” he said.

Along with new backpacks, crayons, and low-cost sports physicals, Covid vaccinations were also available.

“They’re taking that step to protect the kids and we as parents also need to take that step to make sure our kids are safe and coming back to school this year, I’m just thankful that they are doing the shots and vaccines to give the kids and parents that opportunity to do that,” said parent, Samantha Lawton.

Delmar White, who is the paster at New Mt. Zion Church says he saw that there was a need for school supplies many years prior to this event.

“About five years ago our church came together and our coordinator, Lisa Davis with a way to give back to the community and so we started this on our church grounds and we ended up having 500 people come to the grounds,” White said.

Once they realized how many students in Topeka were in need of school supplies, they decided to unite with other churches to expand their mission.

“Last year we decided we are better together so we reached out and these ten churches that are here and sent and some of the other vendors came together so we did it on our church grounds and we created a plan on how we can come back together during covid and the highschool was very helpful and they said well come to the high school,” he said.

