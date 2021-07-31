Bryce Hoppel qualifies for 800m semifinals in Tokyo

TOKYO (WIBW) - Bryce Hoppel is moving on to the 800-meter semifinals in his Olympic debut.

The former KU track star finished third in his first round heat Friday to automatically qualify for the semis.

Hoppel finished with a time of 1:45.64. He’ll race on Sunday for a shot at the finals.

“Once we get to that final, I think if I put myself in the right position, I definitely have the ability,” Hoppel told 13 Sports last month. “So I’m hoping we can bring home the gold for the U.S.”

