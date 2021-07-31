Body of missing water-skier recovered from Cheney Lake

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday update: The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says a person who went missing while water skiing on Cheney Lake has been recovered.

Around 7:50 a.m., a fisherman contacted the Cheney State Park Office and said they believed they had found the missing person from Saturday.

Several Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks boats responded to the area and performed the recovery.

The sheriff’s office said the next of kin has been notified, and the person has been identified as 48-year-old Ty Freel from Wichita.

Sunday afternoon update: The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported that there are no updates on the search.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is handling the recovery effort with a team of three to four. They are currently searching Cheney Lake and will continue throughout the day.

Authorities expect it to be a few days before they could find the man.

Saturday night update: The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it has suspended search efforts for a person who went missing while water skiing on Cheney Lake.

The sheriff’s office said crews will reconvene the search in the morning.

The eight-hour search included boats, drones, and divers at M&M Point Campground at Cheney Lake.

Reno County deputies, Cheney Fire, Sedgwick County Rescue, Haven EMS, Haven PD, District 9, and South Hutchinson PD are all participating in the search effort.

The sheriff’s office said they know the person’s identity, but they won’t release it until they have more information.

Update: Reno County dispatchers now say a man who went missing in Cheney Lake was water skiing before he disappeared.

A possible drowning call came in around 3:40 p.m. Divers are on the scene assisting with the search.

Reno County crews are working on a potential drowning at Cheney Lake.

Dispatchers confirm crews are searching for a person near M&M Point Campground.

