Accident sends truck driver to Topeka hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - I-70 about 15 miles east of Junction City was closed for about 15 minutes and the driver of a pickup truck was life flighted to a Topeka hospital Friday afternoon for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management Director, there was a pickup truck traveling westbound on the interstate when it was hit from behind by a car. “The trailer came unhooked, wedged up against the truck. The female driver of the pickup had to be extricated. She was life flighted to one of the Topeka hospitals following the accident. " No other injuries requiring transport were reported at the scene.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup as Tiffany Harter, Milford. Again, she was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a Kia Sportage, was Christopher Horne, Kansas City, MO. Horne attempted to change lanes causing the Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Harter to lose control and overturn several times.

The accident was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.