25th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominations for district judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for a district judge.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is looking for nominations to fill a district judge vacancy that will be created by the retirement of Judge Robert Frederick on Jan. 22, 2022.

According to the Commission, the 25th Judicial District is made up of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott and Wichita counties.

The Commission said Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district has allowed for individuals to apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

According to the Commission, a nominee for district judge is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Commission said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form, which is available from the clerk of the district court in Garden City, Tribune, Syracuse, Lakin, Scott City and Leoti. It said the form is also available from the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

According to the Commission one original and 14 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters are required to be submitted by noon on Monday, Aug. 30, to William I. Heydman, Commission Secretary, 1519 E Fulton Terrace, PO Box 210, Garden City, KS 67846.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of the following members: Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair, William Heydman of Garden City, Zachary Schultz of Garden City, Mark Kliewer of Garden City, John Lindner of Garden City, Lucille Douglass of Garden City, Walker Frey of Garden City, Robert Gale of Syracuse, Timothy Kohart of Syracuse, Ralph Goodnight of Lakin, Ann Wiles of Leoti, Debbie Kuttler of Tribune and Christine Cupp of Scott City.

