1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley to host U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior

By JC Post
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The competition will be held for the first time from August 2-5. This multi-event gauntlet will test 25 Soldiers from all over the world.

Soldiers will compete in 10 events including a mystery event. They will be evaluated on their physical fitness, ability to conduct land navigation, warrior tasks and battle drills. The best performing junior enlisted Soldier and non-commissioned officer will move on to the Headquarters Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.

The Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

