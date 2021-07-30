Advertisement

Tires comes off trailer causing crash in Saline County

Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70
Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70(Saline Police department)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A tire coming off a trailer led to an injury accident in Saline County.

The crash happened on Thursday, just before midnight, on I-70.

A Chevy Traverse heading westbound was pulling a trailer when one of the tires came off, crossed the median and hit a Mercedes in the opposite lanes of traffic.

The air bags deployed in the Mercedes causing minor injuries to those sitting in the front seat. They did not have to be treated.

