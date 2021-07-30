Tires comes off trailer causing crash in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A tire coming off a trailer led to an injury accident in Saline County.

The crash happened on Thursday, just before midnight, on I-70.

A Chevy Traverse heading westbound was pulling a trailer when one of the tires came off, crossed the median and hit a Mercedes in the opposite lanes of traffic.

The air bags deployed in the Mercedes causing minor injuries to those sitting in the front seat. They did not have to be treated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.