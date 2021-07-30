Teen who fatally shot mother sentenced to 2 years probation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old suburban Wichita boy who shot his mother to death has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The teenager pleaded no contest last month to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon in the death of Lisa Trimmell, 41, at their home in Andover on June 20, 2018.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, was never charged as in adult.

Prosecutors said Trimmell was arguing with her other son, who was 12, and made “physical contact” with him. Her older son retrieved a gun and shot her once before calling 911.

The boy’s attorney, Dan Monnat, argued the teenager acted in self-defense. He said in court motion that Trimmell had a history of alcoholism and of physically and psychologically harming her sons, KAKE-TV reported.

An autopsy found Trimmell had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit the night she was killed.

On the day the boy pleaded in the case, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said his office and the boy’s attorney would ask the judge to put the teenager on probation.

