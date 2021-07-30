Advertisement

Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - New father and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a surprise from his daughter, Sterling Skye, to let him know that he had been admitted to the 99 Club for the third year in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a special surprise on Friday morning. Sterling Skye suited up with the help of mom, Brittany Matthews, and Madden NFL to announce that Mahomes was again part of the 99 Club for the upcoming Madden NFL 22.

“This is the best surprise ever,” said Mahomes.

This is Mahomes’ third time in the 99 Club, which designates a 99 Overall rating. The rating not only notes an amazing player in the game but also shows the player is among the best in the NFL.

Other members of the 99 Club this year include Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who will share the Madden NFL 22 cover with Mahomes. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill almost made the cut, with an overall 98 rating.

The Chiefs tweeted a montage of some of Mahomes’ best plays to celebrate his third year in the club.

