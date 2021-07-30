Advertisement

St. Marys residents without power after dump truck takes out utility poles

FILE
FILE((Source: AEP-SWEPCO))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of St. Marys could be without power for quite a while after a dump truck took out five utility poles.

The St. Marys Police and Fire Department has warned residents of a prolonged power outage on Friday. It said a dump truck took down five utility poles and damaged underground wires in the area of N 4th St. and Maple.

According to St. Marys Utilities, assessing the damage underground and making repairs can be difficult and time-consuming. It said two crews from the City of Wamego are on their way to help, however, the repairs will take hours.

St. Marys Police and Fire said if residents are without power, they should make sure to drink water and check on neighbors and loved ones. It said the Lasley Firestation is on standby as a cooling station. It said residents should call St. Marys City Hall at 785-437-2311 after 5 p.m. or contact SMPD through PTSO Dispatch to arrange for its use.

The Department said residents should not message its page or call city hall for updates on the repairs as they are already underway and could take a long time.

To check for repair updates, click HERE.

