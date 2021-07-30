Services to be held for 6-year-old that died in Sunday semi-crash

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held Sunday and Tuesday for a 6-year-old girl that died when a semi-truck rear-ended a car that she was a passenger in.

Popkess Mortuary says Taya Lynn Mooney, 6, of Sabetha, died on Tuesday, July 27, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., after a semi-truck rear-ended the Volkswagen that she was a passenger in on Sunday. She was born on March 25, 2015, in Hiawatha to Chris and Alaina Mooney.

According to the funeral home, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha. It said Taya will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha and visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Popkess said memorial contributions can be made to the Taya Lynn Mooney Scholarship sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kan., 66534.

