Sen. Moran helps introduce bill to expand market for bio-fuels

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. He said the bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10%. He said this would increase market access and continue to allow retailers to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, which would eliminate confusion at the pump. He said higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner and provide a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.

“Diversifying the energy market, particularly our fuel supply, is beneficial for our country,” said Sen. Moran. “Allowing E15 and other higher ethanol blends to be sold year-round will provide farmers and ethanol producers with new market opportunities to sell biofuels made from corn and sorghum, while providing consumers with more options at the pump.”

“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty,” said Sen. Fischer. “My legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round. It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution.”

“We must work to diversify our fuel supply and invest in affordable, environmentally-friendly solutions for consumers,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “For the past three years, we’ve seen that making E15 gasoline accessible to drivers year-round is good for drivers, farmers, and the environment. It’s critical that we pass this bipartisan legislation to continue this progress and stay on the path to a greener future.”

In 2019, Sen. Moran said President Trump took action to allow E15 to be sold year-round. He said the recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision vacated the action.

To read the bill, click HERE.

