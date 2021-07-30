Salina Police look for suspect that used forged checks in Emporia

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a suspect that used forged checks in Salina and Emporia.

The Salina Police Department says in a Facebook post that on July 11, officers took a forgery report from a resident. It sid the resident reported that their personal checks were used in Emporia and Salina.

According to SPD, an investigation found that one of the checks was used at the Salina Walmart at 2900 S. 9th St. on July 1. It said the video showed the suspect was a white female, 20-30 years old, wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie, shorts, white shoes and brown hair.

SPD said if anyone has information related to the forged checks, they should call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 and reference case 2021-20766.

