Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his second home run of the night during the fourth...
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his second home run of the night during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kasey Kalich.

The team announced the trade Friday, adding Kalich will be assigned to the Quad Cities (A+).

Soler is batting .192 with 13 home runs this season. The 29-year-old led the American League in 2019 in home runs with 48.

Soler came to Kansas City in 2016 from the Chicago Cubs.

