Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kasey Kalich.
The team announced the trade Friday, adding Kalich will be assigned to the Quad Cities (A+).
Soler is batting .192 with 13 home runs this season. The 29-year-old led the American League in 2019 in home runs with 48.
Soler came to Kansas City in 2016 from the Chicago Cubs.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.