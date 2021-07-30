Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kasey Kalich.

The team announced the trade Friday, adding Kalich will be assigned to the Quad Cities (A+).

Soler is batting .192 with 13 home runs this season. The 29-year-old led the American League in 2019 in home runs with 48.

Soler came to Kansas City in 2016 from the Chicago Cubs.

