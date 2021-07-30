RCPD: Suspects stole ATVs in Randolph
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement is investigating a burglary in Randolph.
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 15500 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Randolph, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
A 59-year-old man reported an unknown suspect stole a 2013 orange and white Polaris Ranger and 2008 red Big Bear ATV. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,000.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
