Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the midtown area of Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

Police officials said the victim sustained injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

