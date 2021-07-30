Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the midtown area of Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

Police officials said the victim sustained injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.