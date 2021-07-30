Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the midtown area of Topeka.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.
Police officials said the victim sustained injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
