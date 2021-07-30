Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents to seek help for addiciton

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office has urged residents to seek help for addiction as narcotics usage becomes more prominent.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it has seen more residents and visitors that use narcotics recently. It said when it makes an arrest it only stops the person from using for a short time. It said its goal is to get residents the help needed, if and when they want it. It said it wants everyone to kick the habit, but sometimes willpower is not enough to break away from addiction.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a lot of residents do not seek drug treatment until a catastrophe has happened or their lives are falling apart. It said recovery can start at any point in addiction and you do not have to wait for something awful to happen to ask for help. It said the fact is that the longer drugs are abused, the stronger the addiction becomes and the harder it is to treat.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has provided contact information for drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers or services. It said these are just a few that it has been directed toward when asked how best to help. It said the resources are as follows:

Cottonwood Springs - Olathe, 913-353-3000

Johnson County Mental Health Center - Olathe, 913-715-7700

Valley Hope - Overland Park, 913-432-4032, or Wichita, 316-264-7369

Heartland Regional Alcohol and Drug Assessment Center - Mission, 913-789-0951

Valeo - Topeka, 785-234-3448

The Sheriff’s Office said Osage Co. even has a few local AA meetings:

Carbondale - Elm Building, 228 Main St., every Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Osage City - Osage Co. Senior Center, 604 Market St., every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

