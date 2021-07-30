Advertisement

Osage Co. K9 finds meth on driver during traffic stop

Matthew Wilson-Bedford
Matthew Wilson-Bedford(Shawn Wheat | Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyndon man is behind bars after a K9 found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Osage Co.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, July 30, just after 4:30 p.m., it arrested Matthew J. Wilson-Bedford, 29, of Lyndon, after a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of K268 Highway and K368 Highway. During the stop, it said a K9 was deployed and illegal drugs were found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wilson-Bedford was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

