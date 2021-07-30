New COVID cases connected to Wabaunsee Co. Fair

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Health Department is alerting residents that several new COVID cases have been connected to the county’s fair.

In a message Friday, the health department said several people that attended the Wabaunsee County Fair this past weekend have tested positive for coronavirus.

They said they will be reaching out to anyone that is considered a close contact to quarantine.

Health officials ask anyone that attended the fair last weekend to monitor for symptoms such as; fever, chills, loss of taste and smell, or body aches.

They said anyone with these symptoms should get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions can contact the Wabaunsee County Health Department at (785) 765-2425.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.