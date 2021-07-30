Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off semi on western Kansas highway
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Baylor Yadon (left) Logan Callahan (right).
Morris Co. Attorney searches for two men on the run
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his second home run of the night during the fourth...
Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves
Sen. Carl Levin shows Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro around his office as he...
From 2014: Sen. Carl Levin cleans out his office
FILE
Douglas Co. eliminates need for appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters