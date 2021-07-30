Morris Co. Attorney searches for two men on the run

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Attorney is searching for two men that are on the run from the law after they were ordered to be in jail.

The Council Grove Police Department says in a Facebook post that Baylor Yadon was granted a 3-day furlough from jail on July 6 and failed to return following the furlough.

According to the Morris Co. Attorney’s Office, Yadon is pending revocation of parole for attempted aggravated domestic battery and battery. It said he has two pending cases. In one he is charged with felony DUI, felony possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock and in the other case, he is charged with aggravated escape from custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Attorney is also looking for Logan Beck Callahan as he was ordered to serve an underlying 10-month sentence with the department of corrections on June 1, after he was found to be in violation of probation.

Since Callahan’s hearing was through Zoom, the Attorney’s Office said he was ordered to turn himself into the Morris Co. Jail immediately after the hearing that day. It said he failed to turn himself in and his last known address is 1508 Oxford Pl. #14 in Manhattan. It said he has been known to frequent Council Grove and Emporia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Callahan was convicted of unlawful voluntary sexual relations on Oct. 23, 2020.

If residents see either Yadon or Callahan, they have been advised to immediately call law enforcement.

