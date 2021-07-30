Advertisement

More than 500 pieces of furniture donated to Furniture Amnesty Day

Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2009, the City of Manhattan has partnered with Kansas State University to provide Manhattan residents a way to rehome gently used furniture.

After city officials continued to notice unwanted furniture being left at the curb, sometimes for weeks, a decision was made to find a better way to pass along furniture to a new owner.

Community members could donate up to 5 household furniture items still in usable condition.

The donated furniture was then set out in Manhattan’s City Park, with timeslots for community members to select new items to take home.

“Furniture Amnesty Day serves two purposes, one is to get…keep the furniture out of the streets and alleyways, provide an opportunity for people to donate it and it also allows people who need furniture to come and select it for no charge.” Hands-On K-State, Administrator of Programs, Kaitlin Long says.

More than 500 pieces of furniture were donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day, with more than 100 households taking home furniture, keeping furniture from ending up at the curb.

