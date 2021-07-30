Midland Care holds groundbreaking ceremony on Hospice House renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care holds a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to start renovations on its hospice house facility.

The ceremony kicks off the beginning of a $2.2 million enhancement fundraiser for the hospice house.

The new renovations will include the passageway, sunroom, and a spa bathing room.

The hospice house opened in 2000 as the first free-standing inpatient hospice facility in Kansas.

Midland care says this inpatient house can help continue serving the needs of families.

“We’ve counted on community support for 40 plus years and we’ve counted on community support for our hospice program for a long time as well,” Sean Sullivan, Midland Care’s President and CEO said.

“We’ve served over 7,000 people through this hospice house, this inpatient house. It feels a gap, it feels a need and we’re the only inpatient house in the area and when people need us, we want to be there to take care of them,” Sullivan said.

Midland care says its raised half of the amount to start the renovations enhancements.

