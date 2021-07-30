Masks required in all K-State owned buildings starting Aug. 2nd

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced starting Monday, August 2nd, everyone will be required to wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in private offices or workspaces.

Following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks while in public indoor settings. The CDC also recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

All three K-State campuses are located within counties considered to have substantial to high transmission rates. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a mask requirement for all state employees and visitors to state buildings in the more than 80 meeting the substantial to high transmission rates.

The changes to mask policies are the direct result of the rapid rise in cases of COVID-19 including the delta variant, the more transmissible strain than the previous COVID-19 virus strains.

If you still wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, contact Lafene Health Center, your local health department or your private physician. Vaccines are free and have been proven safe after millions of inoculations.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Kansas State University will continue to update the University’s COVID-19 website with the latest guidance.

