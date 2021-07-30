Lake Sherwood deemed safe after sewage released on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Sherwood is once again safe for recreational use after water levels have tested normal after a raw sewage release on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says in response to the raw sewage released into Lake Sherwood on July 27, its Water Pollution Control Division has been collecting samples of lake water at various points in the southeast cove.

As of Friday afternoon, the City said results of the testing have shown that water in the cove has returned to normal and is now safe to use per usual recreation.

Pending satisfactory results, the City said residents and pets had been advised to avoid contact with the cove until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.