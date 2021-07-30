Advertisement

Lake Sherwood deemed safe after sewage released on Tuesday

FILE
FILE(Chris Fisher | Google Maps)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Sherwood is once again safe for recreational use after water levels have tested normal after a raw sewage release on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says in response to the raw sewage released into Lake Sherwood on July 27, its Water Pollution Control Division has been collecting samples of lake water at various points in the southeast cove.

As of Friday afternoon, the City said results of the testing have shown that water in the cove has returned to normal and is now safe to use per usual recreation.

Pending satisfactory results, the City said residents and pets had been advised to avoid contact with the cove until further notice.

Sewage warning issued for Lake Sherwood

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off semi on western Kansas highway
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Suspect exits Salina Walmart after using forged check on July 1, 2021.
Salina Police look for suspect that used forged checks in Emporia
Kansas State University - Trotter Hall, College of Veterinary Medicine
K-State opens early admission for College of Veterinary Medicine
Helping Hands Humane Society's Max the dog was featured on WIBW's Eye on Northeast Kansas
Contest and fundraiser combo to help HHHS treat puppies with parvo
FILE
Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for using illegal software