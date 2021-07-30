KU’s Mason Finley fails to advance to Olympic Finals

TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Kansas discus thrower Mason Finley competed today in the qualification round of the Olympics. Unfortunately, Finley will not advance to the Finals.

His top throw a 60.34m (197-11 ft.) was good enough for a 23rd place finish in Tokyo.

This was the second Olympics appearance for the Jayhawk discus thrower. He made the finals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and finished 11th.

Mason Finley finishes the qualification round of the men's discus competition with a top throw of 60.34m (197-11 ft.) #Tokyo2020



Unfortunately, his mark was not enough to advance to the finals, as he finishes his second-career Olympics appearance in 23rd place. pic.twitter.com/bDeVzzwe4n — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) July 30, 2021

At KU, Finley was a three-time Outdoor All-American in both the shot put and discus, from 2010 to 2012. He also earned Indoor All-American honors in the shot put in 2010 and 2011, and holds the indoor school school record in shot put, with an outdoor mark that sits second in school history.

The next Jayhawk up for Olympic competition is distance runner Bryce Hoppel. He will compete in the 800m race Friday, July 30, 2021 between 7:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

