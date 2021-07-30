KU’s Marcus Garrett lands free agent deal with Miami Heat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After going undrafted Thursday night, former KU guard Marcus Garrett has landed an NBA deal with the Miami Heat.

Garrett’s agency, Young Money APAA Sports, announced the news on Instagram Friday.

“Congratulations to @marcus0 on signing with the @miamiheat! #YMAPAA” the agency posted.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Heat will sign the former Jayhawk to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The contract gives Garrett a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary deal. Under the deal, Garrett will attend the Heat’s training camp to audition for a spot on the regular-season roster or the team’s G League affiliate.

The 6-foot-5, 205 lb. Dallas, Texas-native was the 2020 Naismith and ESPN Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He was a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team member and is tied for 10th in all-time steals at KU (181).

