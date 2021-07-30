Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court rules man who murdered woman after sex in park does not have to register as sex offender

Korrey Raine White Rinke
Korrey Raine White Rinke(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had sex with a woman in a park and then murdered her in 2019 will not have to register as a sex offender under the Kansas Offender Registry Act.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,413: State of Kansas v. Korrey Raine White Rinke, Rinke was convicted of murdering a woman in 2019 after the two had sex in a park.

The Court said a majority of it held that the State failed to present enough evidence to show that the crime was sexually motivated according to the statutory definition in the Kansas Offender Registry Act. Therefore, it said Rinke was not required to register as a sex offender under the Act.

According to the Court, the dissenting justices argued that there had been enough evidence presented in other hearings throughout the case before the plea hearing to support the Johnson Co. District Judge’s factual finding that the crime was sexually motivated.

