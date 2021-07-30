K-State opens early admission for College of Veterinary Medicine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State will open an Early Admission Program for the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Kansas State University says its College of Veterinary medicine will now offer interested students a chance to start the admissions process early.

According to K-State, the college’s Early Admission Program will accept applications starting Aug. 1 and running through Feb. 1, 2022. After the closing date, it said interviews will happen and selections will be announced.

K-State said the program is open to high school seniors that have been admitted as undergraduate students to the university with an interest in veterinary medicine and a 29 or above composite ACT score, or SAT equivalent. It said students are required to currently be enrolled in high school and plan to attend K-State in the fall semester following their high school graduation.

“The goal of the Early Admission Program is to recruit exceptional candidates for admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine and provide unique experiences that guide students toward advanced clinical and research training to produce future leaders in veterinary medicine,” said Caroline Rost, assistant dean for admissions.

According to the University, Brittany Kovar, K-State fourth-year veterinary student from Manhattan, said being accepted into the Early Admission Program was a weight lifted off her shoulders.

“Knowing I wanted to pursue veterinary school, ideally at K-State, being accepted into the program allowed me to worry a little bit less about this step in my journey,” Kovar said. “Not having to worry about my acceptance into veterinary school allowed me to focus more on clinical experiences and hands-on skills.”

K-State said students admitted early will qualify for myriad learning experiences and opportunities before and throughout their time in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“When I was a part of the program before beginning veterinary school, we had picnics with our veterinary school mentors and the opportunity to shadow them in the hospital and the classroom,” Kovar said. “Through all of that, I was able to network and receive recommendations for different clinical experiences. My mentor in the early admissions program is somebody I still communicate with occasionally and they will absolutely be a close contact when I get into practice after graduation.”

For more information about the Early Admission Program and how to apply, click HERE.

