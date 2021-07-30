Junction City man arrested in connection with Manhattan robbery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars in the Riley County Jail following his arrest in connection with a June robbery in Manhattan, authorities said.

The robbery was reported around 10:10 a.m. on June 22 at the Quaker State Express Lube, 410 Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan.

According to Riley County Police spokesman Aaron Wintermote, officers listed an 18-year-old man and Quaker State Express Lube as the victims in the incident.

Wintermote said the robbery occurred when a man entered the business, punched the male victim several times and took $145 cash from the register. No serious injuries were reported.

Around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, Courtney Harris, 20, of Junction City, was located in the 800 block of El Paso Lane in Manhattan and arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated robbery.

Wintermote said Harris also was in possession of stolen property when he was located.

As of Friday morning, Harris was being held in the Riley County Jail on a $53,000 bond.

