Interstate Batteries gives big to area kids

From left to right, Grant Schuster, Chris Fisher, Eric Maydew and Mark Schuster.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of brothers made a big contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County Friday morning.

Mark Schuster and Grant Schuster, owners of Interstate Batteries of Northern Kansas presented WIBW’s Chris Fisher, and BBBS’s Eric Maydew a check for $2,500.

The amount is part of Interstate Batteries’ annual sponsorship of Chris’ Sporting Clays for Kids fundraiser.

Mark and Grant have been major contributors to the shoot since 2013.

“We have been here for eight years and have been blessed for eight years,” said Mark. “We just want to give back to the community that has given so much to us. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps build a strong community for generations to come and we love being a part of that.”

The 12th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids, presented by Gardner Roofing is August 14th at Ravenwood Lodge.

Interstate Batteries in Topeka is located at 4831 SW Topeka Blvd.

