How to keep your dogs safe outside in the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shaq Lee makes sure he seeks out the best spot at the dog park on days like this.

“The shade tree is really important, again it keeps them cool and have them in a regular temperature and I would say that is something just very beneficial, it’s just so that they can regular and get their energy back and collect themselves,” Lee said.

It’s just one necessity your dog needs if they’ll be spending much time outdoors.

“They need shade and they need access to cool fresh water all the time and they need to always be able to access shade if they can, even if you can bring them into an area of your house that you arent using like a basement or garage it’s better than being out in the direct some,” said Grace Clinton, Helping Hands Humane Society.

Dogs do need their exercise! But with the heat, time your walk appropriately.

”This is not a good time to be walking them in the middle of the day the big thing is that you walk them early in the mornings or later in the evenings, I would say before 7:30 a.m. or 8:00 at night, don’t have your dogs out for more than 10 minutes at a time and watch for signs like heat exhaustion, panting, vomiting and if you see that you are going to want to contact your vet just to make sure everything is okay with your animal,” said Clinton.

If you can’t tell if the streets or sidewalks are cool enough, there is a way to check.

”Sidewalks heat up really fast and the asphalt can heat up faster than you realize so you can put your palm on the ground or you can use the bottom of your foot and if you can hold it for ten seconds it is okay for your animal to walk on,” she said.

If you notice your dog’s gums are light pink or bright red, that can be a sign of dehydration as well as panting or sweating through their feet.

Also, don’t forget any cats that might be around your yard -- put out fresh, clean water for them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.