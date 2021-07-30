Horton woman arrested for possession of meth during Brown Co. traffic stop

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested for possession of meth during a Brown Co. traffic stop.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Buettgenbach, 29, of Horton, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, around 1:15 a.m. for possession of drugs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in Buettgenbach’s possession during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said Buettgenbach was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

