Horton woman arrested for possession of meth during Brown Co. traffic stop
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested for possession of meth during a Brown Co. traffic stop.
The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Buettgenbach, 29, of Horton, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, around 1:15 a.m. for possession of drugs.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, drugs were found in Buettgenbach’s possession during a traffic stop.
The Sheriff’s Office said Buettgenbach was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
