Furniture Amnesty Day to help community rehome used furniture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2009, the City of Manhattan has partnered with groups from K-State, to provide a safe, organized way to rehome used furniture.

City officials say in the past, during the back-to-school move-in period at the end of July beginning of August, unwanted furniture would be placed at the curb at numerous residences across town.

Unfortunately, most waste removal companies do not take large furniture pieces in their regular trash pick-up, leaving many furniture pieces sitting out for weeks, require city staff to write citations for the items.

Furniture Amnesty Day was created to allow community members to donate unwanted, usable furniture for other community members to select them as ‘new’ to them items.

“We have people that will start showing up at 8 o’clock to sign up for time slots to start picking up furniture and we’ll start our pick-ups around the community about that same time.” Manhattan Fire Department, Assistant Chief, Ryan Courtright says.

The furniture pickup deadline has passed, but community members can still drop off items Friday morning at City Park near Jesse Baker Field, at the 14th street entrance to the park.

Residents acquiring furniture through the event are required to provide transportation for the items they choose. Additional information about Furniture Amnesty day can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.