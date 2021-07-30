Advertisement

Furniture Amnesty Day to help community rehome used furniture

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2009, the City of Manhattan has partnered with groups from K-State, to provide a safe, organized way to rehome used furniture.

City officials say in the past, during the back-to-school move-in period at the end of July beginning of August, unwanted furniture would be placed at the curb at numerous residences across town.

Unfortunately, most waste removal companies do not take large furniture pieces in their regular trash pick-up, leaving many furniture pieces sitting out for weeks, require city staff to write citations for the items.

Furniture Amnesty Day was created to allow community members to donate unwanted, usable furniture for other community members to select them as ‘new’ to them items.

“We have people that will start showing up at 8 o’clock to sign up for time slots to start picking up furniture and we’ll start our pick-ups around the community about that same time.” Manhattan Fire Department, Assistant Chief, Ryan Courtright says.

The furniture pickup deadline has passed, but community members can still drop off items Friday morning at City Park near Jesse Baker Field, at the 14th street entrance to the park.

Residents acquiring furniture through the event are required to provide transportation for the items they choose. Additional information about Furniture Amnesty day can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

Be Able Community Center hosts vaccine clinic
60 individuals receive COVID-19 vaccine at ‘Be Able’ vaccine clinic
Chiefs fans return to training camp: “The Kingdom is back together”
Chiefs fans return to training camp: “The Kingdom is back together”
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Shawnee Co. Commissioners continue preliminary budget decisions
Shawnee Co. voted to keep the COVID-19 Incident Command Team in place on Thursday, July 29, 2021
Shawnee Co. Commissioners keep incident command team as COVID cases rise