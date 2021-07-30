Friday forecast: Hot again today, cooler this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through one more extremely hot day for all of northeast Kansas before relief arrives this weekend in the form of cooler temperature and even rain for some (not for everyone).

Confidence in the general weather pattern for the next 8 days is high with temperatures gradually cooling down through early next week before a gradual warm up to more seasonal temperatures a week from today.

Chances for rain are low but several opportunities do exist beginning tonight through Sunday morning with the highest chance being late Saturday into Saturday night. There are also a couple more chances next week that are not shown in the 8 day but because confidence is low on exact timing will keep them out for now. Any storms that exist tonight through Sunday morning have the potential to produce strong winds, lightning and locally heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flooding.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices once again similar to yesterday ranging from 103-110. Winds S 5-10 mph. It is worth mentioning there is a small risk storms develop between 5pm and sunset in extreme northeast Kansas so stay weather aware especially if you’re around the Hiawatha/Sabetha/Holton area.

Tonight: Chance of storms continue and mainly staying in extreme northeast Kansas with the rest of northeast Kansas dry however with a higher potential of more clouds acting as a blanket to keep temperatures warmer, lows may only drop in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. The storm chance will exist all day for all of northeast KS however the highest chance will be in the afternoon. Highs will range from mid 80s north to mid 90s near I-35 due to the cold front pushing through. Keep in mind if the cold front is slower, highs may be in the mid 90s as far north as I-70.

With the highest chance of storms mainly south of I-70 Saturday night along and just behind the cold front, this will continue to usher in cooler temperatures along with lower humidity. This will leave Sunday with much nicer conditions and highs in the mid-upper 80s for the pick day of the week!

Looking ahead to next week it remains very comfortable all week despite the slight warm up each day and slightly higher humidity by the end of the week but it won’t be as high as what we’ve been dealing with this week. Rain chances do develop as early as late Tuesday afternoon in north-central KS and there are at least small chances at times for the rest of the week but difficult to pinpoint timing and location of the rain so will keep the 8 day dry at this time with the exception of Thursday night.

Taking Action:

One more extremely hot day: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor exposure and listen to your body. The rain chance through tomorrow morning will remain in extreme northeast Kansas with most spots dry. While the chance of storms exists Saturday, it’s still not a guarantee it will rain so you don’t need to cancel outdoor plans at this time. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the details including the speed of the cold front so make sure you check back tomorrow for the latest. Sunday’s looking like a perfect day for outdoor activities with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

While a few storms are possible after 5pm, better chance of storms will occur after sunset. Wind being the primary threat however hail is possible as well. (SPC/WIBW)

Mainly a wind risk but some hail is also possible mainly Saturday afternoon and Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

