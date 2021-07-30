Former Jayhawk Quentin Grimes selected in NBA Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Quentin Grimes was picked by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Knicks took Grimes with the 25th overall pick.

Grimes played one season from 2018-19 for the Jayhawks before transferring to Houston.

The former McDonald’s All-American went on to average 17.8 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior for the Cougars. He helped lead the team to a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.