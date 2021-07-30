Advertisement

Former Jayhawk Quentin Grimes selected in NBA Draft

Houston guard Quentin Grimes plays against Syracuse in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in...
Houston guard Quentin Grimes plays against Syracuse in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Quentin Grimes was picked by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Knicks took Grimes with the 25th overall pick.

Grimes played one season from 2018-19 for the Jayhawks before transferring to Houston.

The former McDonald’s All-American went on to average 17.8 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior for the Cougars. He helped lead the team to a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

