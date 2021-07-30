Douglas Co. eliminates need for appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has eliminated the need for an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by allowing walk-in vaccines for those 12 and older.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says starting Monday, Aug. 2, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis at the health department. It said no appointments for COVID vaccines will be needed.

According to LDCPH, registration codes for a vaccine appointment are no longer needed. It said residents 12 and older will be able to walk in from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the clinic on the first floor of the Community Health Facility at 200 Maine St. It said Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12 and older and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given to those 18 and older.

“We are excited to offer access to the vaccines throughout the day to those who are still needing to get vaccinated or complete their vaccine series,” said Clinic Officer Supervisor Brittanie Sinisgalli.

LDCPH said masks are required for anyone over the age of 2 coming into the clinic. It said those that receive the Pfizer vaccine will still get notifications to come in for a second dose 21 days following their first dose.

According to the health department, as of July 28, 67,587 residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said this is 64% of the eligible population. It said 60,540 people have been fully vaccinated, which is about 57% of the eligible population.

“We know that it is important to help the rest of our community get vaccinated during this critical time with the Delta variant circulating in the region. We certainly want to be out in the community especially through August with schools starting,” said Linda Craig, Director of Clinic Services.

