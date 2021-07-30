Advertisement

Douglas Co. eliminates need for appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE
FILE(WLBT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has eliminated the need for an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by allowing walk-in vaccines for those 12 and older.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says starting Monday, Aug. 2, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis at the health department. It said no appointments for COVID vaccines will be needed.

According to LDCPH, registration codes for a vaccine appointment are no longer needed. It said residents 12 and older will be able to walk in from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the clinic on the first floor of the Community Health Facility at 200 Maine St. It said Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12 and older and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given to those 18 and older.

“We are excited to offer access to the vaccines throughout the day to those who are still needing to get vaccinated or complete their vaccine series,” said Clinic Officer Supervisor Brittanie Sinisgalli.

LDCPH said masks are required for anyone over the age of 2 coming into the clinic. It said those that receive the Pfizer vaccine will still get notifications to come in for a second dose 21 days following their first dose.

According to the health department, as of July 28, 67,587 residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said this is 64% of the eligible population. It said 60,540 people have been fully vaccinated, which is about 57% of the eligible population.

“We know that it is important to help the rest of our community get vaccinated during this critical time with the Delta variant circulating in the region. We certainly want to be out in the community especially through August with schools starting,” said Linda Craig, Director of Clinic Services.

If you are interested in booking a vaccine appointment or would like more information on vaccine incentives in Douglas Co., click HERE.

Vaccination consent forms for children can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off semi on western Kansas highway
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
FILE - (Scott Boehm via AP)
Chiefs, Royals warn fans to enter stadiums at their own risk due to COVID-19
Katie Messerla holds 1 of the 550 masks she made for K-State Marching Band, cheer, colorguard,...
Masks required in all K-State owned buildings starting Aug. 2nd
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend