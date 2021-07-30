Advertisement

Dentists donate new Kitty Play-Around areas to Helping Hands

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cats and kittens at Helping Hands Humane Society have a new place to play and show off.

The shelter unveiled four new play-arounds Friday. The wheeled enclosures will be placed in the lobby, allowing the kitties to climb around while they look out the building’s large front windows, or just lounge in the sun.

The play-arounds were the gift of six local dentists: Marvin Heinbach, DDS and Jeff Larkin, DDS, of Heinbach-Larkin Dental, Hannah Naeger, DDS and Stefania Caracioni, DDS, of Shunga Family Dental Care, Nathan Ideus, DDS, of Ideus Family Dental Care, and Matthew Fullmer, DDS.

All the donors say they love to connect with the community, and approached Helping Hands to ask how they could assist.

“(Animals) just make us smile, too, so we like fixing smiles and making people more confident about their smiles - and this is another way to affect a smile right? To help pet adoptions,” Jeff Larkin, DDS, said.

The play-arounds also increase visibility of the animals, as it’s the first thing guests see when they walk into the building. Since they arrived three weeks ago, 28 cats and kittens who stayed in the play-arounds have been adopted, many on their first day of moving in.

“With an abundance of kitties looking for homes, some because of their medical situations that cause them to stay with us a little longer, these Kitty PlayArounds are a huge relief and upgrade for our cat housing options,” HHHS Executive Director Kathy Maxwell said. “Long-term felines get to look out the window, see the sunshine, and greet potential families right as they walk in the door.”

Visitors can see the Kitty PlayArounds in the front lobby of HHHS during adoption hours, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

