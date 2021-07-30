Contest and fundraiser combo to help HHHS treat puppies with parvo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is raising funds for medical equipment used to help keep highly contagious viruses or parasites from spreading to other animals housed at the shelter.

Emi Griess joined WIBW’s Chris Fisher during Friday’s “Eye on Northeast Kansas” program to talk about the shelter’s participation in a fundraising contest called “A Community Thrives through MightyCause.”

The shelter is asking those who want to help to visit their Facebook page and donate through the MightyCause link, which will make HHHS eligible for additional funds through “A Community Thrives.”

Money raised will be used to purchase things like isolation kennels, which will be used to treat puppies suffering from Parvo, or animals with ringworm.

August 1st is also considered “Dogust 1st” at the shelter, which celebrates the universal birthday for shelter dogs whose birthdays are not known. HHHS says if you’d like to help in the celebration, they could use more KONG toys, as they are running a bit low on those items -- which the dogs absolutely love.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.