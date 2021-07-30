Advertisement

Contest and fundraiser combo to help HHHS treat puppies with parvo

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is raising funds for medical equipment used to help keep highly contagious viruses or parasites from spreading to other animals housed at the shelter.

Emi Griess joined WIBW’s Chris Fisher during Friday’s “Eye on Northeast Kansas” program to talk about the shelter’s participation in a fundraising contest called “A Community Thrives through MightyCause.”

The shelter is asking those who want to help to visit their Facebook page and donate through the MightyCause link, which will make HHHS eligible for additional funds through “A Community Thrives.”

Money raised will be used to purchase things like isolation kennels, which will be used to treat puppies suffering from Parvo, or animals with ringworm.

August 1st is also considered “Dogust 1st” at the shelter, which celebrates the universal birthday for shelter dogs whose birthdays are not known. HHHS says if you’d like to help in the celebration, they could use more KONG toys, as they are running a bit low on those items -- which the dogs absolutely love.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off semi on western Kansas highway
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Suspect exits Salina Walmart after using forged check on July 1, 2021.
Salina Police look for suspect that used forged checks in Emporia
Kansas State University - Trotter Hall, College of Veterinary Medicine
K-State opens early admission for College of Veterinary Medicine
FILE
Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for using illegal software
FILE
Lake Sherwood deemed safe after sewage released on Tuesday