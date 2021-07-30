Advertisement

City urges drivers to follow traffic control at SW 29th and Gage intersection

Road repair continues on SW 29th and SW Gage Blvd after water main breaks.
Road repair continues on SW 29th and SW Gage Blvd after water main breaks.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews trying to fully reopen Southwest 29th Street and more than a week after water main breaks, may have to re-do their work. They say people are ignoring traffic cones, drove over the new concrete.

According to the city, the closure will be in place for at least another week while concrete street panels are replaced.

The city wanted to avoid closing the heavily traveled stretch entirely and instead, created limits at the intersection.

“We decided to go ahead and do two-way traffic. It’s wide enough. We can move everybody over to the east side of the roadway and do two lanes through here,” said Public Works Community Education Manager David Bevens.

Bevens said they’ve encountered challenges factoring into if they can get it cleared for all lanes.

“Not only with traffic and people possibly driving into the new concrete, whether it’s new or setting up, there’s also the weather.”

The concrete mix must be poured in temperatures under 90-degree Fahrenheit. While waiting out the weather is a delay -- their greater frustration is drivers making illegal left turns through the work area. The city says, earlier this week, crews on site had to physically put themselves in front of two vehicles to prevent them from driving directly into freshly poured concrete.

“It’s important that you stay between the lines, the cones that have been set up for you because otherwise you might not only damage the concrete but you may be injuring someone.”

The city also reminds you that using private property, like Walgreen’s parking lot and Fidelity State Bank, to cut through the closure is illegal and could get you a ticket. Law enforcement is now monitoring the intersection.

“It’s always about the safety. Safety of the people working here and it’s about cost, and you know, help us out. It’s your tax dollars. Stay off the fresh concrete, stay between the lines and obey the traffic control.”

