Chiefs, Royals warn fans to enter stadiums at their own risk due to COVID-19

FILE - (Scott Boehm via AP)
FILE - (Scott Boehm via AP)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals and Chiefs have added new language to tickets to warn fans that due to a risk of COVID exposure, they must enter the stadiums at their own risk.

According to reports from KCTV5, the Royals and Chiefs have warned fans attending games at the stadiums that they enter at their own risk. It said the language has been added to tickets to let fans know. This is an effort to avoid lawsuits from fans that could contract COVID-19 at a game.

The new language asks fans that have tested positive in the last 14 days not to attend a game. As well as those that experience symptoms of COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

KCTV5 reports that masks are still recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. The new terms include language that lets fans know that by purchasing a ticket, they acknowledge the risk of COVID exposure by being in or around stadiums.

