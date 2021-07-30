Advertisement

Broadband Committee looking to expand internet access

(KEYC News Now)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grant money is going toward two new positions to help broaden broadband access in Topeka.

The City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee heard from groups looking to increase internet access and connectivity to people of all economic backgrounds. They’ve focused on children and families -- but the goal is to extend to all ages.

Committee members and speakers say there is a civil rights disparity with access and training.

They also say expanding broadband is like building a new utility and takes time. Some suggested refurbishing old Topeka Public School electronics for community members to help shorten the gap.

“It’s given us a chance to really jump start it and get it from just sort of this fractured, low level to a really strong functioning level and what could and needs to be the framework for a really a long-term permanent utility in our community,” said Committee Chair Karen Hiller.

The committee will work on a policy statement for more funding at their next meeting, October 13th.

