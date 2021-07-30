Additional arrest made in Cloud Co. Jail case

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An additional arrest warrant has been issued as well as an arrest made in the investigation into alleged crimes at the Cloud Co. Jail by former employees.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it arrested Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, after a warrant was issued following an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

According to the KBI, Clanin was arrested on Friday, July 30, around 11 a.m. in Belleville. It said he was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct and destroying a written instrument.

The KBI said Clanin was a Cloud Co. Jail Lieutenant at the time of the crimes. He was booked into the Republic Co. Jail.

According to the KBI, an arrest warrant has also been issued for Alexandra Wilcox, 22, of Shawnee, Okla., for misdemeanor theft related to the case. It said she is a former correction officer at the Cloud Co. Jail.

