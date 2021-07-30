60 individuals receive COVID-19 vaccine at ‘Be Able’ vaccine clinic

Advertisement

Be Able Community Center hosts vaccine clinic
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As health officials work to get more people vaccinated, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment hosted another outreach clinic Thursday in Manhattan.

People could come to the “Be Able Community Center” at 431 Fifth Street and get either the Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It really just encapsulates our vision that we’ve had all along to have a place that people can come and be a central hub for services such as these.” Be Able Community Center Board Member, Chad Wormstadt says.

Sixty individuals received the COVID-19 vaccination as part of Thursday’s event. Those in attendance of today’s event received a free meal from the ‘Be Able’ community team. Free COVID-19 testing was also available.

Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday, August 7th, at the Everybody Counts event at the Douglass Center.

