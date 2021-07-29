Advertisement

Wire fraud sends former Emporia Tyson plant maintenance manager to prison

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Tyson plant maintenance manager in Emporia has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud.

KVOE reports that former Emporia Tyson plant maintenance manager David John Ranger pleaded guilty to wire fraud and has been sentenced to over two years in prison, which will be followed by three years of post-release supervision. It said he will also pay $410,000 in restitution.

According to KVOE, Ranger led Tyson’s Emporia plant maintenance department from 2013 to September of 2019 and oversaw the purchasing of equipment, goods and services.

Prosecutors claimed that in December of 2012, Ranger created a company in name only, “Electric Motor Repair.” It said he used a Square account with his personal information, linked his bank account to the Square account and then deposited Tyson’s payments meant for the fake company, “Electric Motor Repair,” into his account.

As a result, KVOE said Tyson paid over $416,000 to Ranger’s fraudulent scheme.

KVOE said Ranger pleaded guilty in May.

