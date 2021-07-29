TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you like animals and puzzles, you have a lot in common with our Wednesday’s Child!

Talen, 9, needs a loving, forever family.

He loves to do jigsaw puzzles, color, and play Minecraft.

Talen is an animal lover, and might want to be a zookeeper when he grows up. If not, he says firefighting might be for him.

In school, Talen’s favorite subject is science because he gets to look at fish.

Talen loves to cuddle and thrives on one-on-one attention – and that’s exactly what he needs from an adoptive family. A perfect family for Talen would have other kids in the house – he does well with other children.

He also needs parents who are patient, willing to work with him, and advocate for his needs.

For more information about Talen - or any of the other kids in need of adoption - visit AdoptKSKids.org, or call 855-236-7857 (855-ADOPT-KS).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.