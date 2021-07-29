USD 253 will not require masks for vaccine eligible students

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to wear masks in USD 253 buildings.

According to reports from KVOE, Emporia USD 253 students, staff, faculty and visitors will not be required to wear a mask in district buildings unless they are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

KVOE said the Board voted 4-2 on Wednesday night to accept a recommendation from USD 253′s COVID-19 advisory committee. It said the recommendation will see that all students and visitors under the age of 11 will be required to wear masks as they are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines yet. It said mask use for students and visitors over the age of 12 will be optional inside district facilities, but mandatory on school busses.

According to KVOE, masks will not be required outdoors or during sporting events and the district will maintain cohorts with three feet of social distancing for classes like P.E., music and art. It said hand sanitizer will be available for students during lunch and three feet of social distancing will be maintained whenever possible.

KVOE said the food service department will also not be using plexiglass as a secondary divider as staff will be required to wear a mask if they are not yet vaccinated. It said visitors will also be required to sign in and out of each building for contact tracing purposes.

According to KVOE, of the six board members that attended the meeting on Wednesday, Mike Crouch and Mellisa Ogleby both voted against the recommendation for different reasons. Crouch said he would have asked the district to choose to implement optional mask use across all ages to give parents a better ability to choose what they feel is safest for their students.

“We’re a year and a half into this and personal responsibility has to start to come into play,” said Crouch.

Ogleby said she would like to have seen a separate motion that the board move forward with universal mandatory mask usage across all ages, regardless of vaccination status. She said her decision was based on recent recommendations from local and federal health experts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.