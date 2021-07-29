Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were struck by gunfire late Wednesday in southeast Topeka, police said.

Officers were sent around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a local hospital after receiving a report of an individual who had arrived for treatment of a gunshot wound, said Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz.

After they arrived at the hospital, officers determined that two individuals had been hit by gunfire in an incident that occurred in the area of the 4400 block of S.E. California Avenue, Munoz said.

Both victims had injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening, Munoz said.

The suspect vehicle was described only as a white, four-door car with tinted windows.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

